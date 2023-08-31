Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .567.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 101 of 132 games this season (76.5%), with multiple hits on 57 occasions (43.2%).
- He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 62.1% of his games this season (82 of 132), with two or more runs 28 times (21.2%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.336
|AVG
|.332
|.431
|OBP
|.401
|.577
|SLG
|.557
|32
|XBH
|31
|14
|HR
|15
|37
|RBI
|42
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/27
|29
|SB
|32
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
