The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .280.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 65th in slugging.

Arcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 110 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.4% of those games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (14.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 35 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .289 AVG .272 .352 OBP .321 .454 SLG .441 16 XBH 17 8 HR 8 29 RBI 23 43/17 K/BB 36/14 1 SB 0

