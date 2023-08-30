Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.349 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.570) and OPS (.988) this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 100 of 131 games this year (76.3%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 57 of those games he had more than one (43.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this year (38.2%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 62.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 28 games with multiple runs (21.4%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.336
|AVG
|.335
|.431
|OBP
|.405
|.577
|SLG
|.564
|32
|XBH
|31
|14
|HR
|15
|37
|RBI
|42
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/27
|29
|SB
|32
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
