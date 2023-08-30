On Wednesday, Matt Olson (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -128) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 134 hits, batting .271 this season with 70 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last outings.

In 67.9% of his games this season (89 of 131), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 27.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (45.8%), with two or more RBI in 30 of them (22.9%).

In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (16.8%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .276 AVG .267 .381 OBP .379 .617 SLG .570 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 75/45 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings