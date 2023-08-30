Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Atlanta Braves (86-45) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at 8:40 PM (on August 30). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Darius Vines for the Braves and Kyle Freeland (5-13) for the Rockies.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 118 times this season and won 78, or 66.1%, of those games.

Atlanta is 21-6 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 763 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule