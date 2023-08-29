How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Charlie Morton on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 246 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (760 total).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Morton (13-10) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
- Morton is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Morton will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- He is looking to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Clayton Kershaw
