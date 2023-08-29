Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Charlie Morton on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 246 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (760 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (13-10) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.

Morton is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Morton will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He is looking to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Clayton Kershaw

