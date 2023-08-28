The Atlanta Falcons at the moment have the 23rd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta put up 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games with the Falcons a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +40000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of August 28 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.