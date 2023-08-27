2023 TOUR Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Viktor Hovland is the current leader (-901) at the 2023 TOUR Championship after three rounds of play.
TOUR Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 10:56 AM ET
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,346 yards
TOUR Championship Best Odds to Win
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-20)
- Odds to Win: -901
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|2
|0
|12th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|3rd
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-14)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|3
|8th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 3
|68
|-2
|5
|3
|5th
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 1:29 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +2800
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|61
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 3
|73
|+3
|1
|2
|28th
Keegan Bradley
- Tee Time: 1:29 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +5000
Bradley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|7th
|Round 3
|70
|E
|4
|4
|15th
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +8000
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|+1
|5
|3
|24th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|5
|0
|4th
|Round 3
|73
|+3
|1
|4
|28th
TOUR Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Tyrrell Hatton
|14th (-7)
|+10000
|Jon Rahm
|5th (-11)
|+10000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|11th (-8)
|+10000
|Sam Burns
|14th (-7)
|+25000
|Wyndham Clark
|5th (-11)
|+25000
|Rory McIlroy
|8th (-9)
|+40000
|Russell Henley
|19th (-5)
|+40000
|Patrick Cantlay
|8th (-9)
|+75000
|Lucas Glover
|14th (-7)
|+75000
|Jordan Spieth
|27th (E)
|+100000
