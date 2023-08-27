Michael Harris II -- hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .286 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 105), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 of 105 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .305 AVG .269 .346 OBP .319 .494 SLG .421 19 XBH 17 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 41/15 8 SB 11

Giants Pitching Rankings