Michael Harris II -- 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .287.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

In 66.3% of his games this season (69 of 104), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this season (26.0%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .305 AVG .271 .346 OBP .322 .494 SLG .422 19 XBH 16 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 11

