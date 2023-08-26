The Mercer Bears (0-0) and the North Alabama Lions (0-0) square off at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Mercer sported the 33rd-ranked defense last season (337.9 yards allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking ninth-best with 470.7 yards per game. North Alabama had the 50th-ranked scoring offense last year (28.5 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 41.5 points allowed per game.

Mercer vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Mercer vs. North Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Mercer North Alabama 470.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (53rd) 337.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.3 (123rd) 188.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (34th) 282.6 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Mercer Stats Leaders (2022)

Fred Payton had a passing stat line last season of 3,010 yards with a 66.5% completion rate (216-for-325), 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 273.6 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 58 carries for 164 yards and one TD.

Last season Al Wooten II took 130 rushing attempts for 495 yards (45 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Brandon Marshall collected 367 rushing yards on 56 carries (33.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns last season. He also impressed on the receiving end with 13 catches for 178 yards and one TD.

Ty James amassed 52 receptions for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 39 times, and averaged 100.5 yards per game.

Devron Harper also impressed receiving last season. He had 78 receptions for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times.

North Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Noah Walters averaged 195.4 yards passing per outing and threw for 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 19.3 yards on the ground per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Shunderrick Powell averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Powell added 2.2 receptions per game to average 22 receiving yards.

Demarcus Lacey ran for one rushing touchdown and 215 yards a year ago. Lacey also was productive as a receiver, accumulating 19 receptions for 318 yards with six touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew was targeted 2.5 times per game and collected 649 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Corson Swan caught 24 passes last season on his way to 339 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

