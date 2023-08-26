Hye-jin Choi is set for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to bet on Choi at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Choi has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Choi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Choi has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Choi has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 26 -5 278 0 23 2 3 $948,987

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Choi last competed at this event in 2022 and finished second.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

Courses that Choi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,577 yards, 108 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

Her 4.21-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open placed her in the 35th percentile.

Choi shot better than 50% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Choi did not card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Choi had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Choi carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Choi posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Choi ended the AIG Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Choi carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Choi Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.