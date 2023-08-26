Following the first round of the TOUR Championship, Corey Conners is currently 22nd with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Corey Conners at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Conners has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Conners has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Conners has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

Conners has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Conners has made the cut in six tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -6 266 1 19 1 5 $5.2M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Conners has had an average finish of 24th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 22nd-place.

Conners made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

The most recent time Conners played this event was in 2023, and he finished 22nd.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 341 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Conners has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,318 yards, while East Lake Golf Club will be 7,346 yards this week.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 80th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Conners was better than only 24% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Conners carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Conners recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Conners' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average of 8.8.

At that last outing, Conners carded a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Conners finished the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 2.9.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Conners finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Conners' performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.