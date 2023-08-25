At +3000 as of August 25, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.

Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun compiled 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

