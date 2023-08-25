2023 CP Women’s Open Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Entering round two at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Yuka Saso leads with a score of -6. Watch as the action continues from Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.
How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
CP Women’s Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Yuka Saso
|1st
|-6
|66
|Linn Grant
|2nd
|-5
|67
|Danielle Kang
|3rd
|-3
|69
|Alena Sharp
|3rd
|-3
|69
|Rose Zhang
|3rd
|-3
|69
CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|11:06 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Nelly Korda (-2/9th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (+3/71st), Lilia Vu (E/19th)
|10:55 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Minjee Lee (+3/71st), Jin-young Ko (-3/3rd), Jennifer Kupcho (+3/71st)
|4:10 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Rose Zhang (-3/3rd), Angel Yin (E/19th), Ally Ewing (+2/50th)
|4:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ruoning Yin (E/19th), Carlota Ciganda (E/19th), Xiyu Lin (+1/31st)
|4:32 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hannah Green (-2/9th), Yuka Saso (-6/1st), Allisen Corpuz (+4/86th)
|10:44 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Celine Boutier (+1/31st), Stacy Lewis (+6/115th), Linn Grant (-5/2nd)
|3:59 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff (+1/31st), Ariya Jutanugarn (+5/100th), Hyo Joo Kim (E/19th)
|4:10 PM ET
|Hole 10
|In-gee Chun (+2/50th), Georgia Hall (+1/31st), Gemma Dryburgh (+4/86th)
|4:21 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Andrea Lee (+2/50th), Alexis Thompson (+4/86th), Lydia Ko (E/19th)
|3:59 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Ayaka Furue (+1/31st), Nasa Hataoka (+2/50th), Paula Reto (+6/115th)
