Orlando Arcia vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .279 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has had a hit in 66 of 103 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (27.2%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (13.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.354
|OBP
|.317
|.461
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|42/16
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Quintana (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.