On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .275 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.567) and OPS (.985) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is fifth in slugging.

In 94 of 124 games this year (75.8%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 53 of those games he had more than one (42.7%).

He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.5% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 63.7% of his games this season (79 of 124), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (21.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .331 AVG .333 .427 OBP .407 .576 SLG .560 31 XBH 28 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 38/41 K/BB 33/26 27 SB 29

Mets Pitching Rankings