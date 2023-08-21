After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks while batting .274.

In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (47.7%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Mets

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .277 AVG .270 .379 OBP .386 .503 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 29 RBI 35 44/19 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings