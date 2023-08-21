How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, August 21
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves take the pitch in one of two matchups on the LaLiga schedule on Monday.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding Monday's LaLiga action here. Take a look at the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC (0-0-1) travels to face Deportivo Alaves (0-0-1) at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (+130)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+225)
- Draw: (+195)
Watch Granada CF vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano (1-0-0) travels to face Granada CF (0-0-1) at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Granada CF (+150)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+190)
- Draw: (+200)
