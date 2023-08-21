After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in her most recent tournament (eliminated by Martina Trevisan), Bernarda Pera will begin the US Open against Veronika Kudermetova (in the round of 128). Pera currently is +50000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Pera at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Pera's Next Match

Pera will meet Kudermetova in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

Bernarda Pera Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Pera Stats

In her last match, Pera came up short 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 against Trevisan in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Through 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pera is yet to win a title, and her record is 22-27.

Pera is 11-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Pera has played 22.7 games per match in her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Pera has played 22.9 games per match.

Pera has won 32.2% of her return games and 62.7% of her service games over the past 12 months.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pera has won 64.0% of her games on serve and 26.4% on return.

