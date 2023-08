As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (32 matches), No. 106-ranked Borna Gojo and No. 145 Hamad Medjedovic will be squaring off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.

US Open Info

Tournament: US Open

US Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 22

August 22 TV Channel:

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Novak Djokovic +120 1st Carlos Alcaraz +150 2nd Daniil Medvedev +600 3rd Stefanos Tsitsipas +1000 4th Jannik Sinner +1000 4th Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +1400 6th Alexander Zverev +1400 6th Felix Auger-Aliassime +1600 8th Casper Ruud +1600 8th Sebastian Korda +1800 10th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Francisco Comesana vs. Jozef Kovalik Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Comesana (-200) Kovalik (+150) Federico Gaio vs. Hugo Grenier Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Grenier (-250) Gaio (+170) Federico Coria vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Coria (-150) Ugo Carabelli (+110) Federico Delbonis vs. Martin Damm Jr. Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Felipe Alves vs. Dalibor Svrcina Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Svrcina (-125) Alves (-105) Quinn Vandecasteele vs. Facundo Bagnis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Bagnis (-250) Vandecasteele (+180) Taro Daniel vs. Sumit Nagal Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Francesco Passaro vs. Seong Chan Hong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Alexis Galarneau vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET - - Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs. Andrea Collarini Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET Llamas Ruiz (-450) Collarini (+300) Jaume Munar vs. Enzo Couacaud Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET - - Alessandro Giannessi vs. Harold Mayot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET - - Mattia Bellucci vs. Mikhail Kukushkin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET Bellucci (-120) Kukushkin (-110) Riccardo Bonadio vs. Giulio Zeppieri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET - - James Duckworth vs. Trevor Svajda Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:30 PM ET - - Kaichi Uchida vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Brandon Holt vs. Alexander Ritschard Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Vitaliy Sachko vs. Raul Brancaccio Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Luca Nardi vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Terence Atmane vs. Mate Valkusz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Jurij Rodionov vs. Patrick Kypson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Juncheng Shang Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:35 PM ET - - Thiago Monteiro vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:50 PM ET - - Emilio Gomez vs. Otto Virtanen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:50 PM ET - - Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Benoit Paire Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:50 PM ET - - Franco Agamenone vs. Michael Zheng Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:50 PM ET - - Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cem Ilkel Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:50 PM ET - - Frederico Ferreira Silva vs. Aidan Mayo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:55 PM ET - - Laurent Lokoli vs. Tomas Machac Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:05 PM ET - - Borna Gojo vs. Hamad Medjedovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:10 PM ET - - Adrian Andreev vs. Nerman Fatic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:10 PM ET - - Kevin Anderson vs. Oleksii Krutykh Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:10 PM ET - -

