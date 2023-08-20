How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 20
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Serie A schedule on Sunday, which includes Atalanta versus Sassuolo, is sure to please.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of Sunday's Serie A action.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Sassuolo vs Atalanta
Atalanta (0-0-0) travels to play Sassuolo (0-0-0) at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atalanta (+100)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+240)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch AS Roma vs Salernitana
Salernitana (0-0-0) makes the trip to match up with AS Roma (0-0-0) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: AS Roma (-195)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+550)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch US Lecce vs Lazio
Lazio (0-0-0) journeys to match up with US Lecce (0-0-0) at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Lazio (+100)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+285)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch Udinese vs Juventus
Juventus (0-0-0) is on the road to face Udinese (0-0-0) at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Juventus (-125)
- Underdog: Udinese (+330)
- Draw: (+250)
