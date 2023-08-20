Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (128 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Jakob Junis on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 65 of 109 games this year (59.6%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 31 games this season (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 37.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.274
|AVG
|.243
|.311
|OBP
|.304
|.543
|SLG
|.414
|24
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|20
|53/11
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 128 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Junis (3-3) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
