The Women's World Cup schedule on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 includes one Round of 16 match, with teams setting their sights on securing a berth in the quarterfinals.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Women's World Cup action.

Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for today. Here's the day's agenda:

France vs. Morocco: 7:00 AM ET on August 08 (TV: Fox Sports 1)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want to know which teams are the cream of the crop at this year's Women's World Cup? We've listed the top favorites -- and the latest championship odds -- below:

England: +240

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +650

Australia: +800

Sweden: +900

Netherlands: +1100

Colombia: +3500

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

