Lucas Glover will compete at the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) from August 17-19 coming off a victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Looking to bet on Glover at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to win the tournament this week.

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Glover has shot better than par on 16 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in three of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on nine occasions.

Glover has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

In his past five appearances, Glover has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner four times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Glover looks for his third victory in a row this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -7 274 2 16 4 5 $2.5M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Glover's past four appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 31st.

Glover made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Glover finished 66th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) measures 7,366 yards for this tournament, 350 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has a recent scoring average of +7.

Glover will take to the 7,366-yard course this week at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,280 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.13 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 2.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 100th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.61).

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Glover was better than 91% of the field (averaging 3.25 strokes).

Glover recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, better than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Glover did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Glover had more birdies or better (22) than the field average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last outing, Glover's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

Glover finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards

