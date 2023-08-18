The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.532 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 124 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .274 with 66 extra-base hits.

He ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Olson has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 120 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.3% of them.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 36 of them (30.0%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (47.5%), with more than one RBI in 28 of those games (23.3%).

He has scored in 58.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.3%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .290 AVG .260 .394 OBP .376 .665 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 56 RBI 51 63/38 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

