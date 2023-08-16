Australia vs. England: Women’s World Cup Semifinal Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 16
In a World Cup semifinal, on August 16 at 6:00 AM ET, England will play Australia. These teams eliminated Colombia and France, respectively, in the quarterfinals.
In this World Cup semifinal, England is +133 to advance, with Australia at +231. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
Bet on the result of England vs. Australia at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
England vs. Australia Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Total: 2.5
- England Moneyline: +133
- Australia Moneyline: +231
- Watch this match live without cable with a free trial to Fubo!
England vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams score a combined 3.8 goals per game, 1.3 more than this match's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's total.
- England has been a moneyline favorite five times this tournament, and has gone 4-1-0 in those games.
- England has played as a moneyline favorite of +133 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Australia drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Australia has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +231 moneyline set for this game.
England World Cup Stats
Australia World Cup Stats
- Hayley Raso has scored three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup (five games).
- Caitlin Foord has chipped in with one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup play, Steph Catley has two goals (but zero assists).
- In Women's World Cup, Emily van Egmond has one goal (in five matches) and one assist.
Take your pick for England vs. Australia on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
England vs. Australia Recent Performance
- England is 8-1-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +11. In 2022, it went 9-3-0 in such matches (+29 goal differential).
- England's last game was a win, 2-1 over Colombia despite being outshot by five in the match, 15 to 10.
- So far this year, Australia is 8-0-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it went 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).
- On August 12 in its most recent match, Australia defeated France 0-0. France outshot Australia 20 to 14.
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|23
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|21
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|31
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.