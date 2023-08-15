On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.571 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 185 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 123 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .276 with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Olson is batting .474 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 68.6% of his 118 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 30.5% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has an RBI in 57 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 28 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 58.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.6%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .293 AVG .260 .397 OBP .376 .679 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 56 RBI 51 61/37 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

