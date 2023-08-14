Player props are listed for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Fried Stats

The Braves' Max Fried (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In seven starts this season, Fried has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 63 walks and 71 RBI (158 total hits). He has swiped 55 bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.421/.574 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 77 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .273/.382/.621 slash line on the year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .269/.337/.441 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 62 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .281/.415/.629 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.