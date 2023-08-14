When the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and New York Yankees (60-58) square of at Truist Park on Monday, August 14, Max Fried will get the nod for the Braves, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+170). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-210), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 67 (64.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 24-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.