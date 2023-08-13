The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 156 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 63 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He's slashing .336/.422/.575 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 9 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 119 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs and 76 walks. He has driven in 105 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .270/.379/.614 so far this season.

Olson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 89 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .223/.323/.524 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 11 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.331/.465 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

