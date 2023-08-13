Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (75-41) and the New York Mets (52-65) at Citi Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 13.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (5-4) for the Braves and Kodai Senga (8-6) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 103 games this season and won 67 (65%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 61 of its 88 games, or 69.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 57.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (678) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule