Matt Olson and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets and Denyi Reyes on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 115 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is second in slugging.
  • Olson has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (77 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).
  • He has homered in 29.8% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 55 games this year (48.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (22.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
  • He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year (66 of 114), with two or more runs 20 times (17.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 57
.288 AVG .247
.389 OBP .363
.679 SLG .525
36 XBH 26
23 HR 17
56 RBI 45
61/35 K/BB 68/39
1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Reyes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
