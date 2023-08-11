Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .266.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.4%).
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 18 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.243
|AVG
|.282
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.466
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|13/10
|K/BB
|28/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Megill (6-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
