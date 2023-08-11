After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .266.
  • d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.4%).
  • He has homered in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 18 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 26
.243 AVG .282
.333 OBP .321
.500 SLG .466
8 XBH 11
5 HR 4
16 RBI 13
13/10 K/BB 28/5
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Mets will send Megill (6-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
