Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Albies will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .360 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.7% of those games.
- In 21.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.8% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 60 of 113 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.241
|AVG
|.285
|.299
|OBP
|.340
|.450
|SLG
|.561
|22
|XBH
|29
|10
|HR
|16
|38
|RBI
|43
|40/17
|K/BB
|40/16
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (6-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
