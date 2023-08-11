The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .292 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Harris II is batting .450 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 61 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in nine games this year (9.9%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this season (25.3%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 91 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .324 AVG .266 .364 OBP .319 .532 SLG .416 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 18 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 34/14 7 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings