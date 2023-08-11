Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .238.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 118th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .250 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (21.6%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (34.0%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (39.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.322
|OBP
|.299
|.508
|SLG
|.429
|21
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|24
|47/20
|K/BB
|48/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
