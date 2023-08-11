Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (10-10) for his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 22 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.86), 60th in WHIP (1.439), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3 at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 154 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He has a .340/.422/.585 slash line so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 9 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 40 home runs, 73 walks and 101 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .267/.375/.604 slash line on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has recorded 89 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .227/.321/.533 so far this year.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 2 2 6 9 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .246/.333/.469 slash line on the year.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.