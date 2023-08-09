The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .286 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (59 of 89), with more than one hit 19 times (21.3%).

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (24.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .324 AVG .255 .364 OBP .307 .532 SLG .406 16 XBH 14 6 HR 5 18 RBI 16 27/7 K/BB 34/13 7 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings