The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 38 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 70.9% of his games this season (78 of 110), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .311 AVG .240 .371 OBP .297 .577 SLG .433 30 XBH 18 14 HR 12 38 RBI 32 57/21 K/BB 58/17 1 SB 1

