Spencer Strider and Osvaldo Bido will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 212 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 413 extra-base hits.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (619 total).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (12-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 208 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Strider is looking for his third straight quality start.

Strider will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.