The Atlanta Falcons right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +210

+210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

Atlanta totaled 318.3 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th defensively with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Falcons won only once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

When an underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. When favored, however, went undefeated (4-0).

The Falcons won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

