At +3000, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 12 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season Jacksonville had only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun amassed 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

