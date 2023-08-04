Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .279 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 12th in slugging.

Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (75 of 106), with multiple hits 35 times (33.0%).

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 41 games this year (38.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 55 times this year (51.9%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .311 AVG .242 .371 OBP .301 .577 SLG .434 30 XBH 16 14 HR 11 38 RBI 30 57/21 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings