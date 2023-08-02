At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Jaguars posted five wins at home last year and four on the road.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Also, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun recorded 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

