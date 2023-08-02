Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (68-37) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-52) squaring off at Truist Park (on August 2) at 12:20 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will call on Yonny Chirinos (4-4) against the Angels and Lucas Giolito (6-7).

Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 60 out of the 92 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 47 of its 67 games, or 70.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 589 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule