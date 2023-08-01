Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .295 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (54 of 83), with at least two hits 26 times (31.3%).
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (13.3%).
- In 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.316
|AVG
|.270
|.372
|OBP
|.320
|.481
|SLG
|.394
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|33/13
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval (6-7) takes the mound for the Angels in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
