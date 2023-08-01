At +2500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 12 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last year, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.

When favored last season Jacksonville picked up just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

