Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (67-37) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-51) clashing at Truist Park (on August 1) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (6-7, 4.22 ERA).

Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 59 out of the 91 games, or 64.8%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 584 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule