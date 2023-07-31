On Monday, Michael Harris II (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Harris II enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.

In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 81), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .310 AVG .245 .355 OBP .297 .481 SLG .408 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings